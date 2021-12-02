Surat ACB nabs two government officials for ‘accepting bribe ’

Surat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials nabbed the Deputy Director of Land Records Office K P Gamit and his head clerk Girish Patel, on Wednesday, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from one person who also works in the same department.

According to ACB officials, the complainant, who is working as a clerk in the department’s office at Narmada, had been promoted to head clerk.

He contacted Patel at the Land records department head office in Surat, to get an approval request letter, necessary for a higher salary scale.

Patel introduced him to Gamit, the ACB officials said.

In spite of regular visits, the complainant was unable to get the approval request letter and the accused officials gave various excuses for it.

Both officials later demanded a bribe amount of Rs 30,000 for the document to which the complainant agreed, the ACB officials said.

He then contacted the Surat ACB office and lodged a complaint against them.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB officials laid a trap, sending the complainant to the head clerk’s office with the bribe, which the accused officials accepted.

After getting a green signal, the ACB officials rushed to the office and seized the cash.

The ACB sleuths also caught Gamit.

Assistant director of ACB, N D Chauhan said, “We have caught both the accused and recovered the bribe amount from their possession. They were sent for Covid tests and once the test report turns up negative, we will arrest them and carry out further investigations.”