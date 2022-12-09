scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Surat ACB nabs I&B assistant director, clerk for graft

Both the accused were brought to the Surat ACB office where they were further interrogated.

Surat ACB Police inspector A K Chauhan said: "We have arrested both the accused and have records of the bribe amount demanded and accepted by the them.” (Representational)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Surat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested the Assistant Director of the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Department and his junior clerk for accepting a bribe of Rs 2.70 lakh from the owner of a local vernacular paper, who demanded renewal of government advertisements.

As per details, the owner of a local vernacular newspaper of Surat applied for the renewal of government display advertisements to be published in his newspaper.

The ACB official said Kavsinghbhai Parmar, Assistant Director of the Information and Broadcasting Department at Nanpura, demanded Rs 5.40 lakh for approval of the renewal application. The newspaper owner agreed to the demand and later contacted the Surat ACB and lodged a complaint in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and sent the complainant with the part amount of Rs 2.70 lakh to Parmar. On behalf of the Assistant Director, his junior clerk Satish Jadav reached Swastik Xeroz office at Nanpura and allegedly collected the bribe amount on Friday evening.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘National Party’ or ‘The ...
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...Premium
‘Sexually explicit’ video case: WhatsApp tells HC can’t take it down ‘unl...
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...Premium
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...

The ACB officials caught him red-handed. Jadav said the money was for Parmar, who was later arrested. Both the accused were brought to the Surat ACB office where they were further interrogated.

Surat ACB Police inspector A K Chauhan said: “We are trying to dig out more information from both the accused and will also try to find out whether they had taken such bribe amount from other newspapers or not. We have arrested them and have records of the bribe amount demanded and accepted by the accused.”

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 09:04:07 pm
Next Story

France focused on England, not politics, says Didier Deschamps

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close