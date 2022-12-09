Surat ACB nabs I&B assistant director, clerk for graft

Surat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested the Assistant Director of the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Department and his junior clerk for accepting a bribe of Rs 2.70 lakh from the owner of a local vernacular paper, who demanded renewal of government advertisements.

As per details, the owner of a local vernacular newspaper of Surat applied for the renewal of government display advertisements to be published in his newspaper.

The ACB official said Kavsinghbhai Parmar, Assistant Director of the Information and Broadcasting Department at Nanpura, demanded Rs 5.40 lakh for approval of the renewal application. The newspaper owner agreed to the demand and later contacted the Surat ACB and lodged a complaint in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and sent the complainant with the part amount of Rs 2.70 lakh to Parmar. On behalf of the Assistant Director, his junior clerk Satish Jadav reached Swastik Xeroz office at Nanpura and allegedly collected the bribe amount on Friday evening.

The ACB officials caught him red-handed. Jadav said the money was for Parmar, who was later arrested. Both the accused were brought to the Surat ACB office where they were further interrogated.

Surat ACB Police inspector A K Chauhan said: “We are trying to dig out more information from both the accused and will also try to find out whether they had taken such bribe amount from other newspapers or not. We have arrested them and have records of the bribe amount demanded and accepted by the accused.”