Surat AAP leaders hospitalised after ‘ABVP attack’

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) leader of Opposition, Dharmesh Bhanderi, and a member of AAP’s Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samithi (CYSS) were hospitalised after they were allegedly beaten up by ABVP workers at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) Tuesday.

The alleged attack took place during the counting of votes in the VNSGU senate elections Tuesday afternoon. CYSS leader Dharmesh Sakdaseriya, who was attacked first, suffered a head injury and was rushed to hospital.

Soon, Bhanderi reached the campus to extend support to the CYSS leaders. “A group of around 10 youths approached Bhanderi and chanted slogans against Arvind Kejriwal and others. Later, another group also joined and began attacking Bhanderi. We intervened and rushed Bhanderi, who was unconscious, to a hospital. The police were just mere spectators and did nothing to control the mob,” said AAP leader Rajnikant Vaghani who was present at the spot. Bhanderi is out of danger, he added.

The Surat police have registered a case in this connection.

The elections for the senate members were held Sunday. On Tuesday, members of the ABVP, NSUI and CYSS were at the VNSGU campus ahead of the results. Sources said CYSS had fielded nine candidates in the elections.