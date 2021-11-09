Surat: 35-year-old man arrested for ‘rape and murder’ of toddler

Surat police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping and murdering a two-year-old girl. The minor girl had gone missing on November 4, when she was last spotted playing outside her house.

The girl’s family members then approached police who checked CCTV footages from nearby areas and found a man carrying the girl.

On Sunday, police found the body of the girl near the bushes of a dying and printing mill.

A case was registered on Sunday against the unidentified accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 363 (kidnapping), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the FIR on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, police identified and arrested the accused from his house.

Surat police commissioner Ajay Tomar said, “Around 1000 policemen, including seven teams of city crime branch, one team of Special Operation Group and 12 different teams, were involved in the case. Over 15,000 people were questioned and our teams had checked over 200 CCTV footages and finally the accused was arrested today.”

“The accused took the victim to a secluded place where he raped her and later strangulated her. After committing the crime, the accused stayed in a friend’s room, and on Sunday evening he returned to his rented house… The accused hails from Bihar and is addicted to watching porn movies. We are questioning him to get more details,” said the inspector of the police station concerned.