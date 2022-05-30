scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Must Read

Surat: 3 youths drown, 1 missing, 1 rescued in Suvali beach

Three youths have been declared dead and one remains missing while one youth was rescued in an unconscious state in the swimming tragedy that happened on Sunday. Search operations are on for the fifth youth who is still missing.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
May 30, 2022 7:19:25 pm
Boy’s murder in Anand: Police file chargesheet in 15 daysAccording to police, the youths were swept away in unexpected high tides.

Bodies of two of the five youths who drowned while swimming at Hazira’s Suvali Beach in Surat were fished out by fire officials Monday afternoon.

With this, three youths have been declared dead and one remains missing while one youth was rescued in an unconscious state in the swimming tragedy that happened Sunday. Search operations are on for the fifth youth who is still missing.

Sources in the fire department said a few members from two groups—one from Ichhapore and another from the Bhatar area of Surat—went a kilometer far from Suvali beach, a comparatively secluded place to swim.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

According to police, the youths were swept away in unexpected high tides. They shouted for help after which the remaining members intimated the police who were patrolling the beach. The police soon intimated the fire department officials.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Kashi Vishwanath in Sangh focus — first in 1959, but rarely th...Premium
Explained: Kashi Vishwanath in Sangh focus — first in 1959, but rarely th...
ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What to look for in Provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22?
Explained: Eight years of Modi GovtPremium
Explained: Eight years of Modi Govt
Shyam Saran at Idea Exchange: ‘China made a wrong bet… whichever way you...Premium
Shyam Saran at Idea Exchange: ‘China made a wrong bet… whichever way you...
More Premium Stories >>

Meanwhile, local divers managed to rescue one of the youths, Vikash Salve (21), a resident of Bhatar in Surat. He was unconscious and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment where his condition, as of Monday, is learnt to be out of danger.

Later Sunday evening, the local divers fished out the dead body of Bhatar resident Sagar Salve (23). The dead bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem Monday.

“After learning about the incident, our police team reached the spot along with divers and intimated the fire department. Out of five who were missing yesterday, three dead bodies were recovered while one was fished out unconscious and his condition is reported to be out of danger. One more youth, Shyam Sanjay Sautkar (22), is still missing. Attempts are being made by the fire department with the local divers to locate him,” said Hazira police inspector J B Bubadia.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
May 30: Latest News
Advertisement