Surat: 3 youths drown, 1 missing, 1 rescued in Suvali beach

Bodies of two of the five youths who drowned while swimming at Hazira’s Suvali Beach in Surat were fished out by fire officials Monday afternoon.

With this, three youths have been declared dead and one remains missing while one youth was rescued in an unconscious state in the swimming tragedy that happened Sunday. Search operations are on for the fifth youth who is still missing.

Sources in the fire department said a few members from two groups—one from Ichhapore and another from the Bhatar area of Surat—went a kilometer far from Suvali beach, a comparatively secluded place to swim.

According to police, the youths were swept away in unexpected high tides. They shouted for help after which the remaining members intimated the police who were patrolling the beach. The police soon intimated the fire department officials.

Meanwhile, local divers managed to rescue one of the youths, Vikash Salve (21), a resident of Bhatar in Surat. He was unconscious and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment where his condition, as of Monday, is learnt to be out of danger.

Later Sunday evening, the local divers fished out the dead body of Bhatar resident Sagar Salve (23). The dead bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem Monday.

“After learning about the incident, our police team reached the spot along with divers and intimated the fire department. Out of five who were missing yesterday, three dead bodies were recovered while one was fished out unconscious and his condition is reported to be out of danger. One more youth, Shyam Sanjay Sautkar (22), is still missing. Attempts are being made by the fire department with the local divers to locate him,” said Hazira police inspector J B Bubadia.