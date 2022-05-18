scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Surat: 3 from Odisha held with marijuana worth Rs 3 lakh

Acting on a tip-off, the Special operation Group (SOG) of the Surat Police maintained a watch near the Surat Railway station on Wednesday and intercepted three youths whose movements were suspicious.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
May 18, 2022 4:24:52 pm
The arrested were identified as Sushant alias Badal Mudali (18), Narayan Shahu (25) and Rahul Shahu (21), all residents of Ganjam district in Odisha. (Representational)

Three youths from Odisha were arrested by the Surat Police Wednesday and marijuana worth Rs 3 lakh was seized from their possession under the police’s special drive of ‘No Drugs in Surat’.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special operation Group (SOG) of the Surat Police maintained a watch near the Surat Railway station on Wednesday and intercepted three youths whose movements were suspicious.

On checking their luggage, the police found marijuana, following which they were arrested and taken to the police station for questioning. As much as 30.35 kg marijuana was found on them which is worth Rs 3 lakh. The arrested were identified as Sushant alias Badal Mudali (18), Narayan Shahu (25) and Rahul Shahu (21), all residents of Ganjam district in Odisha.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Surat SOG Police inspector R S Suvera said, “Our teams caught the trio when they were exiting Surat Railway station. We are trying to find out who were they supposed to deliver the contraband to and who had sent the consignment. They told us that each of them were given Rs 5,000 to deliver the marijuana to a person in Surat. They were also provided railway tickets by the kingpin of Ganjam.”

Best of Express Premium

Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...Premium
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...
Explained: Where coal blocks cases standPremium
Explained: Where coal blocks cases stand
How to tackle the inflation spiralPremium
How to tackle the inflation spiral
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...Premium
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...
More Premium Stories >>

Suvera added, “Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar had started a drive to prevent the entry and sale of drugs in Surat city. We have activated our informers to curb illegal trafficking of contraband items from other states to Surat city.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement