Surat: 3 from Odisha held with marijuana worth Rs 3 lakh

Three youths from Odisha were arrested by the Surat Police Wednesday and marijuana worth Rs 3 lakh was seized from their possession under the police’s special drive of ‘No Drugs in Surat’.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special operation Group (SOG) of the Surat Police maintained a watch near the Surat Railway station on Wednesday and intercepted three youths whose movements were suspicious.

On checking their luggage, the police found marijuana, following which they were arrested and taken to the police station for questioning. As much as 30.35 kg marijuana was found on them which is worth Rs 3 lakh. The arrested were identified as Sushant alias Badal Mudali (18), Narayan Shahu (25) and Rahul Shahu (21), all residents of Ganjam district in Odisha.

Surat SOG Police inspector R S Suvera said, “Our teams caught the trio when they were exiting Surat Railway station. We are trying to find out who were they supposed to deliver the contraband to and who had sent the consignment. They told us that each of them were given Rs 5,000 to deliver the marijuana to a person in Surat. They were also provided railway tickets by the kingpin of Ganjam.”

Suvera added, “Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar had started a drive to prevent the entry and sale of drugs in Surat city. We have activated our informers to curb illegal trafficking of contraband items from other states to Surat city.”