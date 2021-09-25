Surat: 3 arrested with drugs worth Rs 19.62 lakh

Surat police seized mephedrone drugs worth Rs 19.62 lakh and Rs 2.49 lakh in cash from three youths travelling in a car at Niyol Patia on Friday. The trio, who have been arrested, has confessed to buying the drugs from a trader at Nala Sopara in Mumbai.

The crime branch, acting on a tip-off, was watching the Niyol Check Post on the Surat-Kadodara Road in Surat Friday afternoon. The officials stopped a car bearing registration GJ-5RM-4881 on suspicion. Upon checking, they found 196.2 g of Mephedrone drug and the cash.

The arrested have been identified as Imran Shaikh, Imran Khan and Maaz Saiyed, all residents of Rander in Surat.

They have been charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

“We are putting all efforts to make Surat a drugs-free city and for that, all our teams are on the roads to catch people involved in such illegal trade,” said Surat police commissioner Ajaykumar Tomar.