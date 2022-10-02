Surat 2nd cleanest city in country; Surat Municipal Corporation chief transferred to Vadodara

Surat city was adjudged the second cleanest city in India for the third time in a row Saturday, as the Centre announced the results of Swacch Survekshan survey 2022.

Meanwhile, Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani was transferred from Surat to Vadodara, a notification from General Administration department stated here Saturday.

Municipal Commissioner of Vadodara Shalini Agarwal, Municipal Corporation has been transferred and will replace Pani at SMC.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the annual cleanliness awards at a function organized at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala and Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani received the award for Surat city.

Surat Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Health and Hospital Dr Ashish Naik was also present at the event.

Indore emerged as the cleanest city of India for the sixth consecutive time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had during his visit to Surat on September 29, appreciated the development works done by Surat Municipal corporation teams.

SMC commissioner B N Pani said, “Under Swachh Survekshan survey, we secured the the second rank for the third consecutive time. Out of total score of 7,500, Surat city got 6,925. Under Service Level Progress, we got 2,704 out of 3000, followed by certification score of 2,050 out of 2250 and Citizien voice score of 2,171 out of 2250. We will work had on our weaker points and march ahead to get the first position.”

Terming his transfer as “routine process”, he added, “I have come to know that I have been transferred as Vadodara Municipal Commissioner. The transfer is routine process in our jobs.”