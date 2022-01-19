Surat: 2 labourers die due to asphyxiation while cleaning drainage line

Two laborers died due to asphyxiation while cleaning the main drainage line of a residential complex in Palsana taluka of Surat district Tuesday evening, said the police. A case of accidental death has been lodged and a probe has been initiated.

The deceased were identified as Pramod Teji (40) and his brother-in-law Vishal Bamdev (38), both residents of the nearby area.

As per details from Surat Rural Police, the residents of Satyam complex near Sanjeevani Hospital on NH-48 at Chalthan village in Surat district were facing problems of choked drainage lines.

The police said the residents had poured some chemicals inside the main drainage line to clear the blockage but it did not work and later called in the labourers to unclog it manually. “We are trying to dig out more information,” said an officer of Palsana police.

Tuesday evening, while cleaning the drainage line and a septic tank, both Teji and Bamdev asphyxiated and fell unconscious. The duo was lifted out and rushed to Sanjeevani Hospital in Palsana where they were declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

The police reached the spot after the local residents informed them about the incident.