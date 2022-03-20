Surat: 2 killed, 23 rescued after wall collapse

Two persons were killed and 23 others were rescued after the wall of an old commercial building collapsed in Surat Saturday.

According to the fire department, the incident took place in Katargam area near Kiran hospital, where renovation work of the commercial building was in progress.

When the drilling activity was in progress, the wall of the second floor of the building collapsed, injuring two youths who were standing on the ground.

The fire brigade reached the spot and removed the debris. The injured youths were rushed to SMIMER hospital where they were declared dead on arrival by doctors.

The deceased were identified as Shaikh Amir (22), a resident of the Navsari bazaar area, and Rohit Rathod (25), a resident of Katargam.

Chief Fire Officer of Surat Municipal Corporation Basant Pareek said, “We have rescued 23 people from the building, where renovation work on the second floor was in progress. Due to the drilling activities, the wall might have collapsed causing two deaths.”