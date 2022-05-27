scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Surat: 2 held for ‘stealing’ gold chain from jewellery store

According to police, two youths and a minor boy entered into the shop. One of them entered into the counter side and got hold of her, while the other one held her at knife point.

Surat |
May 27, 2022 5:43:33 am
Surat, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice said that Jain, immediately, pressed alarm button, which rang loudly. Soon, all the three accused ran away from the shop taking a gold chain worth Rs. 1.37 lakh.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing a gold chain worth Rs. 1.37 lakh from a jewellery shop in Surat holding an employee at knife point Thursday. However, the timely action of the employee forced the robbers to flee the spot.

The incident happened at 12.15 pm Thursday when Jyoti Jain, a sales girl at Kothari jewelers shop, was alone at the showroom in Dindoli. According to police, two youths and a minor boy entered into the shop. One of them entered into the counter side and got hold of her, while the other one held her at knife point.

Police said that Jain, immediately, pressed alarm button, which rang loudly. Soon, all the three accused ran away from the shop taking a gold chain worth Rs. 1.37 lakh. The arrested ones are identified as Rohan Khatik (18) and Jaydeep Nikumbhe (21).

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 1 Sajjansinh Parmar said, “We appreciate the courage of the sales girl who acted timely. We arrested two youths and the minor was sent to Children’s Remand Home.”

