Monday, August 22, 2022

Sumul Dairy hikes pay to cattle rearers by Rs 10 per kilo fat of cattle milk

This is the third time since April, the dairy has increased the prices per fat for cattle rearers.

Sumul Dairy has increased the purchase price of per kilo fat of cattle milk (both cow and buffalo) from milk producers by Rs 10 in Surat and Tapi districts due to rise in the prices of cattle feed. The hike has been implemented from Monday.

Sumul Dairy authorities said it collects around 14 lakh litres of milk daily from around 2 lakh cattle-rearers of Surat and Tapi districts. It pays Rs 8 crore daily to the cattle rearers. The dairy authorities have set up 1,200 mandlis in different talukas of the districts that collect milk from the cattle-rearers. “The earlier price per kilogram of buffalo milk was Rs 740. Now, it will be Rs 750. Similarly, the previous price per kilogram fat of cow milk was Rs 725 which will be Rs 735,” Sumul Dairy chairman Mansinh Patel told The Indian Express. “We give 85 per cent (of the cost) to the cattle rearers and keep the remaining 15 per cent for processing of milk and other charges. Currently, we have not decided to increase the price of milk supplied to the consumers,” he added.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 01:29:04 am
