scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Suicide abetment charge on Gujarat BJP leader after BTP MLA Vasava seeks his arrest

Chhotubhai Vasava, who is contesting the Assembly poll from Jhagadiya, wrote to the Bharuch election officer after the death by suicide of a party worker who was allegedly threatened by BJP leader Prakash Desai.

The Umalla police registered a case on Tuesday night after BTP MLA Chhotubhai Vasava (in pic) wrote to the district election officer demanding the arrest of his former aide Prakash Desai. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A leader of the ruling BJP in Gujarat’s Bharuch district has been booked on abetment charges over the suicide of a Bharatiya Tribal Party worker whom he had allegedly threatened to frame in a criminal case.

The Umalla police registered a case on Tuesday night after BTP MLA Chhotubhai Vasava wrote to the district election officer demanding the arrest of his former aide Prakash Desai, who is the BJP vice-president in Jhagadiya taluka panchayat, and others before December 1 to ensure free and fair polling. The Jhagadiya MLA, who is contesting the Assembly election as an independent candidate, wrote on Wednesday that the BJP leader had “terrorised the area and even threatened people”.

BTP worker Akash Vasava (23), who died by suicide on the outskirts of his Raisinghpura village on Monday night, had been threatened by Desai and others, according to his family members. They refused to accept his body from the Jhagadiya Civil Hospital till Desai and the others were booked.

It was after a large number of villagers reached the Umalla police station and pressured police to register a case on the complaint of Bhulabhai Vasava, Akash’s grandfather, that Desai, Nagin Vasava, Chhana Vasava, Ganesh Vasava and Vasudev Vasava were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

Sources said that Akash was named as an accused after BTP workers allegedly attacked a luxury bus carrying around 40 constables and two sub-inspectors from Odisha who were returning to Surat after visiting the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya on November 26 evening. This followed after a quarrel between the driver of the bus and people travelling in a car that he had overtaken near Haripura and Sanjali.

The passengers in the car, which had BTP flags and posters, allegedly smashed the glasses of the bus, beat its driver and cleaner with wooden sticks and robbed them of cash and three mobile phones worth Rs 32,500, according to a police complaint lodged by Alpesh Bharwad, the driver. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police booked a case on the same night against Nilesh, Priyank, Vasuli and Akash. They are BTP workers, according to the sources.

Advertisement

Bharuch superintendent of police Leena Patil said, “We will first gather evidence… Nobody will be spared. At present, we are investigating the case and it is difficult to say anything.”

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 06:57:25 pm
Next Story

Rishabh Pant a match-winner, Sanju Samson has to wait: Shikhar Dhawan

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close