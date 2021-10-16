Five students of Surat coaching institute among 22 new Covid-19 cases

Gujarat reported 22 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health department said Saturday. Of these 22, the most number of cases—nine — were reported from Surat, which included five students enrolled to a private coaching centre.

With this spike in cases in Surat, the health department officials have shut the coaching institute, where six students of classes 11 and 12 tested positive in a week, for 14 days.

As per the health department officials of Surat Municipal Corporation, the first case of a 16-year-old student of the institute testing positive was reported on October 9.

Officials took contact details of a total of 110 students studying in the coaching centre. The teams reached their homes and carried out RT-PCR tests of students and their family members.

On Saturday morning, five more students were tested positive. Sources in the SMC said that reports of 50 students are still awaited. The centre runs private coaching for students of classes 11 and 12 of both the Commerce and Science streams.

SMC Deputy Health Commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said, “We have given notices to the coaching centre to keep it shut for 14 days and get the centre sanitised first. Till date, six students have tested positive. While going through the history of the first case, we have found that the Class 11 student’s elder brother had gone on tour to Jaipur and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan with his three friends. He returned a couple of days ago and got his younger brother infected. Those who had gone on the tour had both taken jabs of Covid-19 vaccine.”

“All six students who tested positive were asymptomatic and their conditions were stable and under home isolation treatment. They reside in different areas in Athwa zones,” he said.

“We have told the coaching centre owner to run online classes, till the situation becomes normal. We are waiting for the report of other students,” he added.

Besides Surat, Ahmedabad and Valsad reported five and four fresh cases respectively. Junagadh saw two persons testing positive for Covid-19, while Navsari and Vadodara reported one case each.

The total number of Covid infections in the state has reached 8,34,544.