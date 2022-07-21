scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Student dies by suicide as ‘NEET exam didn’t go well’

According to police, the deceased was identified as Ojas Prajapati, a resident of RM Dreams apartment, who hanged himself inside his room Tuesday night.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
July 21, 2022 2:06:29 am
National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News “Ojas was depressed as he could not performed well in the exams. We have recovered a suicide note in which he had mentioned that nobody should be blamed for his act,” Valsad town police sub-inspector G I Parmar said.

A 19-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide in Valsad Tuesday, two days after taking National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examinations as “he could not perform well” in the test, police said.

The incident came into light late on Tuesday night when his father Dharmendra Prajapati, a professor with Valsad Polytechnic  college, woke up from his sleep and found his son’s bedroom door open and found Ojas hanging.

Police found a purported suicide note on the study table in the bedroom.  In the note, Ojas mentioned that this was his second attempt at NEET and it did not go well, police said. “Ojas was depressed as he could not performed well in the exams. We have recovered a suicide note in which he had mentioned that nobody should be blamed for his act,” Valsad town police sub-inspector G I Parmar said.

