Student dies by suicide as ‘NEET exam didn’t go well’

July 21, 2022 2:06:29 am
A 19-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide in Valsad Tuesday, two days after taking National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examinations as “he could not perform well” in the test, police said.
According to police, the deceased was identified as Ojas Prajapati, a resident of RM Dreams apartment, who hanged himself inside his room Tuesday night.
The incident came into light late on Tuesday night when his father Dharmendra Prajapati, a professor with Valsad Polytechnic college, woke up from his sleep and found his son’s bedroom door open and found Ojas hanging.
Police found a purported suicide note on the study table in the bedroom. In the note, Ojas mentioned that this was his second attempt at NEET and it did not go well, police said. “Ojas was depressed as he could not performed well in the exams. We have recovered a suicide note in which he had mentioned that nobody should be blamed for his act,” Valsad town police sub-inspector G I Parmar said.
