Monday, July 04, 2022
Stray dog attacks 13 people, including eight kids, in Surat

The injured children and adults were rushed to a hospital in Surat and given anti-rabies shots. Hospital authorities said their condition is normal.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
Updated: July 4, 2022 4:41:59 pm
On Monday, the children in Khwajanagar area of Mandarwaja on the Ring Road were playing in the rain when they noticed strange behaviour in a stray dog with which they played regularly, according to sources at the hospital. (Representational image/Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Thirteen people, including eight children below 10 years, were attacked by a stray dog in the walled city area in Surat Monday morning. The injured were rushed to New Civil Hospital for treatment.

On Monday, the children in Khwajanagar area of Mandarwaja on the Ring Road were playing in the rain when they noticed strange behaviour in a stray dog with which they played regularly, according to sources at the hospital. On approaching the dog, it started biting and barking at them. Hearing the cries of the children, their parents rushed out of their homes.

The dog then went on to bite three women and two men before running away, they said. The condition of all victims is normal, said hospital authorities. The doctors gave them anti-rabies shots before discharging them. They were asked to return in a few days for subsequent doses.

Responding to the incident, Surat Municipal Corporation health officer Dr Pradeep Umrigar said, “We have come across the incident and we will send people to the location to catch the dog. At present, anti-rabies doses have been given to the patients.”

Express Explained

