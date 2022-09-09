State polls similar to war, says Paatil

Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil Thursday compared the upcoming state assembly election to war. “The election is coming up and it is similar to war. We are ready for the battle. If you are on the battlefield, you should not show mercy. Our target should only be victory. We are the army and generals of Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi is not distributing free revdi but he is distributing vaccines at free of cost to save lives of people, he gave free vaccines but also gave 80 crore 2 years grains also free. Nobody called it revdi beause it was to save lives,” Paatil said at the mega medical camp that was virtually attended by the PM.

Paatil also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and social activist Medha Patkar. “The plan was to supply Narmada water to water-deficit regions of Saurashtra and Kutch. When the work began, Medha Patkar started agitation and created obstacles. As a result, the work was delayed for 15 years to 20 years. Patkar was an AAP candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. She is an anti-Gujarati. They are bringing such people to Gujarat and putting them on the forefront,” he said.

He claimed that the state budget would be exhausted if freebies announced by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are implemented in Gujarat. “The development will come to a halt. No schemes will be made and implemented. Time has come to identify such people who want to damage the country. They are like urban Naxalites,” he said.