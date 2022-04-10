Ahead of state polls: BTP’s Vasavas call on Kejriwal in Delhi, alliance on the cards

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) legislators Chhotubhai Vasava and his son Mahesh Vasava called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Friday. Apart from the tribal issues in Gujarat, the leaders also discussed forming an alliance ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

“The meeting was quite excellent, and we discussed various issues. The leaders had agreed on the majority of the issues and only a few issues about seat-sharing are yet to be discussed. They also discussed what can be done in the tribal-dominated districts in Gujarat and how the work will be shared by both parties and how new ideas will be implemented. The campaigning strategy was also discussed for the tribal district. We are also planning to organise a roadshow and public meeting of Arvind Kejriwal and Chhotu Vasava in the tribal districts,” Dediyapada MLA Mahesh told The Indian Express.

The Vasavas were in Delhi Friday on an invitation from Kejriwal. The trio, who met for one and half hours Friday, discussed in detail the issues faced by the tribals in Gujarat and how they have become victims of both the BJP and the Congress.

The meeting came only days after Gujarat AAP leaders, including state president Gopal Italia, Isudan Gadhvi, and Arjun Rathva, met Chhotubhai and Mahesh at their home in the last week of March. AAP leaders had then put forth a proposal to the tribal leaders to align with AAP for the upcoming assembly elections.

Following the meeting, Mahesh and two senior party leaders were in Delhi to see the working style of AAP. Then, too, Mahesh had met Kejriwal to discuss tribal issues in Gujarat.

According to sources, Kejriwal had assured Mahesh that he would meet Chhotubhai in Gujarat when he visits on April 2 for a party roadshow. However, sources said the meeting did not take place as planned.