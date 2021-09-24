South Gujarat: Dams near danger mark as heavy rain continues

Water level in Auranga, Maan and Taan rivers in Valsad have risen as Surat and South Gujarat received heavy rainfall on Thurs-day even as the level in Ukai dam on Tapi river was three feet short of the danger mark of 345 feet.

As heavy rainfall lashed Valsad’s Kaprada and Dharampur talukas, the water level in Auranga, which flows through the district, was recorded at 6.91 m on Thursday afternoon. Taan and Maan rivers merge with Auranga before the latter meets the Arabian Sea.

According to the flood control department, Dharampur measured 78 mm of rainfall, followed by Kaprada at 70 mm, Pardi 21 mm and Vapi 13 mm.

The water level in the Madhuban dam was at 79.10 m, with 22,934 cusecs of inflow and 17,375 cusecs of outflow.

Sources in the Valsad district flood control department said the water level in Lavri river has also risen. The river passes through Ugada village, surrounded by hillocks. Due to the rising water level in the river, the bridge connecting both the banks has submerged.

As the heavy rainfall continued, several people left with their cattle to other banks on Thursday morning. Nikanth Patel, a resident of Ugada village, said the water was flowing above the bridge. They had to wait until 3 pm for the water to recede to get to their homes.

Apart from this, a 70-year-old woman resident of Karchod village in Kaprada died on Thursday morning. With the bridge on the Tulsi river overflowing, the villagers had to carry the dead body on their shoulders risking their lives to reach the other bank for cremation.

The weather department has forecasted heavy to moderate rainfall in South Gujarat. In Navsari district, Gandevi recorded 154 mm rainfall, followed by Navsari at 150 mm and Chikhli at 127 mm.

The highest rainfall measured in Surat district was in Palsana at 127 mm, followed by Umarpada at 77 mm. Dang and Tapi received moderate rainfall.

With the heavy inflow of rainwater from upper catchment areas in the Ukai dam, the water level in the dam touched 442.12 feet (445-feet is the danger level) on Thursday afternoon.

The dam recorded an inflow of 53,484 cusecs, while the outflow was at 17,030 cusecs. Sources said the dam is filled 92.6 percent, measuring up to 6,183.27 million cubic metres of water.

The dam recorded an inflow of 53,484 cusecs, while the outflow was at 17,030 cusecs. Sources said the dam is filled 92.6 percent, measuring up to 6,183.27 million cubic metres of water.