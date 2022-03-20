Sonali Saini: 25 year-old woman who survived the Surat building fire

Why do you need a reading room?

It is a room for students like us who cannot study at home due to constraints and need a peaceful environment to prepare for competitive exams. The room where we studied had several small cubicles, with a table and chair each, and at least 25 of us could use it at one time. It had been arranged by the NGO Divine Education for free, for only women, with a woman supervisor. The room was open even during holidays; students came from around a kilometre around.

Why did you use the room?

My father works in a catering firm in Surat. I am the eldest among five siblings. We share a flat with one bedroom, a hall and a kitchen. There is a lot of distraction, plus noise in the neighbourhood. I have been preparing for UPSC exams since I graduated in 2020, while also doing MBA through correspondence. I started using the reading room six months ago.

Was there quiet in the room?

We kept even our mobile phones on silent. At 2 pm, we ate from the tiffins we got. The centre provided us free tea or coffee in the afternoon.

What happened on the day of the fire?

Generally we would come at 8 am and leave at 8-9 pm. That day, there were 20 of us in the room. Some students stepped out for snacks, saw smoke and raised an alarm. We panicked as the building had only one staircase, which was full of smoke. Some students started crying. We recalled the incident at Sarthana in Surat in May 2019 when students had died in a fire. We tried to get to the balcony at the back for fresh air. From there, we called out to people staying in the Radheyshyam Society next door for help.

We decided not to call our parents as we didn’t want them to worry, and hence called the fire department and police.

The firefighters arrived within five-seven minutes. In the first batch, six students who were more terrified than the others were rescued.

Would you go back to the reading room?

I realised that day how unsafe the complex was, with no air circulation and a single stairway. The fire system was not functional, and there was no fire safety alarm. We tried to head to the terrace, but it was locked. The basement was also shuttered. It is the duty of the Municipal Corporation and Fire Department to ensure that fire safety norms are implemented… At present the reading room is shut and inspections are being done. The trust will let us know when the reading hall will reopen. I hope it won’t be more than a month.