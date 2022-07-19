Son-in-law of Mindi gang leader shot dead in Surat

The son-in-law of Mindi gang leader was allegedly shot dead in an internal gang war in Nanavat area in Surat late

on Sunday.

According to police, Haji Hanjar alias Mohammed Bilal Punawala (40), son-in-law of gang leader Arif Mindi and a resident of Nanavat area in Surat, got to know about a quarrel between his friend, Yusuf Shaikh, and Fayyu Sukhri alias Irbaz Amin Barafwala, a murder accused who was out on parole, on Sunday night.

Haji Hanjar rushed to the spot near Fayda Bazaar at Nanavat and tried to intervene when Fayyu, who had some old grudges against Haji Hanjar, took out a pistol and fired four rounds on Haji before fleeing the spot, police said.

Severely injured Haji was rushed to Surat General Hospital and was later shifted to Shalby Hospital in Adajan area where he was declared dead on arrival.

On the basis of a complaint by Yusuf Shaikh with the Lalgate police station, police registered an offence under murder charges and under the Arms Act against Fayyu Sukhri, son of Arif’s sister.

Inspector NH Brahmabhatt of Lalgate police station said, “Fayyu is a murder trial prisoner and was out on parole. He had an old dispute with Yusuf and Haji. A year ago also, there was a quarrel between Haji and Fayyu… Monday was the last day of Fayyu’s parole… He is absconding now and we have launched a search for him.”

Arif Mindi and seven other members of his gang are at present in Surat Central Jail after being booked under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act 2015.