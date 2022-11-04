scorecardresearch
SMC to build memorial for 22 children killed in fire tragedy

Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala and Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Paresh Patel made the announcement in a press conference hours before the dates of Gujarat Assembly elections were declared.

Surat Municipal Corporation, Surat fire tragedy, Surat fire deaths, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsDuring the annual budget of 2022 -2023, a provision was made to build a shahid smarak for those killed in the fire tragedy.

Surat Municipal Corporation Thursday announced the construction of a memorial for the 22 students who died in a fire tragedy at Sarthana area in 2019.

As many as 22 children were killed when a fire broke out at a commercial complex, Takshashila Arcade, in the city on May 24, 2019.

Mayor Boghawala said, “We will identify the location in Sarthana area (for the memorial). We have also made provision to spend Rs 1 crore or more if needed for this.”

The Mayor added the decision to go ahead with the construction of the memorial was taken after a proposal for the same was sent by Surat Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition with the Surat Municipal Corporation  and Aam Aadmi Party councillor Dharmesh Bhanderi said that the decision to build the shahid smarak was taken after the BJP sensed that the public mood in the upcoming Assembly elections was against them.

“The provision of Smarak has been made in this year’s budget around eight months ago and till now they have not done anything on it.  Seeing the public mood is against the BJP, the ruling party leaders in the SMC made the announcement today,” Bhanderi said.

“The public knows the actual face of BJP and they have already made up their mind to show their anger in the elections. Today’s announcement will not change it,” the AAP councillor added.

