SMC demolishes house of ‘drug peddler’

The Surat Municipal Corporation officials on Wednesday demolished an “illegally constructed” house in Rander belonging to one person who was arrested for allegedly being in possession of banned mephedrone drug worth Rs. 7.80 lakh.

According to police, Allarakha alias Lala Mohammed Shafi Barafwala was arrested with banned Mephedrone drug wuth Rs 7.80 lakh from a hotel room at Punagam road.

Police said that Lala constructed the house after encroaching on a land owned by Kerman Lakdawala.

Lakdawala is presently on bed rest and had a threat to his life, as a result of which he could not file complaint against Lala, police added.