Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Singer Vaishali Bulsara’s close friend held for her murder

Valsad police arrested a close friend of deceased singer Vaishali Bulsara in connection with her murder. The accused has been identified as Babita Kaushik (36) and she has confessed to the police that she hatched a plan to kill Bulsara, police said.

Kaushik, who is currently eight-months pregnant with her second child, allegedly took a loan of Rs 25 lakhs from Bulsara and promised to return it on time. When she did not follow through Bulsara started to ask for her money back.

Kaushik told police that being unable to take the mental harassment the deceased was inflicting on her over not returning the loan amount led her to the extreme step. She got in touch with her friend who helped her hire two contract killers to murder Bulsara.

Valsad police caught one of the killers from Punjab on Monday and the other two are still absconding.

Bulsara’s body was discovered on August 29 in her car which was parked on a road near Atul Dam. Police said she was strangled to death and a complaint was lodged in Pardi police station by her husband Hemant Bulsara.

Police screened footage from over 100 CCTVs, and found that she was last seen with Kaushik, a resident of Valsad town. Kaushik also has a 10-year-old son.

Police arrested Kaushik after her confession. She was produced in Valsad court on Monday. The court granted police her custody till Thursday.

Valsad district Superintendent of police Rajdeepsinh Zala said, “We have caught one of the contract killers from Punjab and our teams are returning to Valsad. The two others involved in the murder are still absconding. Babita is a mother of a 10-year-old child and presently she is 8 months pregnant. WE have also kept a medical team ready while she is in police custody.”

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 11:27:21 pm
