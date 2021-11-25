Shah to BJP workers: Break all records, win 182 seats in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked BJP workers in Gujarat to help the local leadership break all records and win the highest number of seats in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled in late 2022.

Virtually addressing a Sneh Milan event of the party in Surat, the home town of BJP’s state president CR Paatil, Shah said, “In the upcoming assembly polls next year, I wish that under the leadership of BJP president CR Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, all the assembly election records post-independence would be broken.”

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil arrived at the venue, accompanied by a bike rally of BJYM (Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha) wing members. The event, attended by hundreds of supporters, was held at Vanita Vishram School ground at Athwagate.

Shah said, “In our country, be it the surgical strike, air strike, abrogation of Article 370 or the tall temple to Lord Rama in Ayodhya… all these election promises have been fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the assembly elections in 2022, we all have to support the victory target set by the organisation and the state CM’s team.” Paatil has announced earlier that the BJP has set the target of winning all 182 assembly seats in the upcoming elections.

Praising Paatil for appointing page pramukhs that helped the BJP win, Shah said, “We should remember that Surat is among those cities in the country where there is no state that does not have a resident here, it is a little India (laghu Bharat), and a victory in Surat means a mandate for India (Bharat) and for the last 31-32 years, Surat has been making the BJP win.”

About Prime minister Modi, he said, “Narendrabhai put such systems in place in Gujarat that whoever be the chief minister, of course one understands that as long as he (Modi) was there, development works happened, but even after he left, the chariot and the victory march of development has continued for so many years.”

Shah also congratulated Surat mayor, cleaning workers and municipal officials for their hard work in bringing Surat city to the second position among India’s cleanest cities.

Congratulated Paatil and his team for implementing page pramukh model across the state, Shah said, “The page pramukh model has shown the countrymen how elections can be won with the model.”

Saying that Surat has the possibility of becoming the “economic capital of Gujarat”, Shah added, “Surat will also play an important role in achieving the target of 5 trillion US dollar economy, the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “In the election, we have to win all 182 seats; not defeat others. Through page pramukh, page committee, booth samiti and mandal samiti, each and every worker has been doing honest work… we will definitely reach our target.”

Congratulating party workers who worked on PM’s idea of “Sau no Saath, Sau no Vikas, Sau no Vishwas and Sau no prayas” during the Covid-19 pandemic, Paatil said, “Our country is slowly coming out of the pandemic. We can see the condition of other countries. We should think that without public co-operation, this would not have been possible.”

Drawing parallels to the Ashvamedha yagna from the Ramayana, state BJP president CR Paatil said, “In 2002, then CM Narendra Modi started the Ashvamedha yagna from Gujarat… the ashva is moving across the country and there is no political power to stop it. The reason is that the BJP workers are protecting the Ashva… The rath has now again reached Gujarat. The people of Gujarat keep full faith on development works done by Narendra Modi… I regularly tell the elected leaders of the BJP that their victory is due to PM Narendra Modi.”