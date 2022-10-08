Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry to hold textile trade fair in Dhaka next year

The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) will organise “Indian Textile Trade fair”, an exhibition cum fair, in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka from January 11 to 14 next year.

Confirming this, SGCCI president Himanshu Bodawala said that the purpose of organising the textile event in Dhaka is that there is ample opportunity in the textile sector in Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh imports textile fabrics from different countires. Surat can be a part this textile fabrics supply. Major imports of textile fabrics is China, but Bangladesh is searching for other opportunities,” Bodawala said.

The SGCCI expects a footfall of 20,000 including garment exporters, manufacturers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, fashion designers and textile businessmen, for the exhibition.