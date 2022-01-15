Security guard of govt hospital in Daman held for raping 10-yr-old girl

Daman police arrested a 23-year-old security guard of a government hospital in Daman on January 14 for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in the hospital premises on January 11.

According to police, the girl’s mother was admitted at the hospital for treatment on January 11. The woman was accompanied by her 10-year old daughter.

On the night of January 11, the girl felt thirsty and left the hospital ward her mother was in. She asked the security guard for directions to the water cooler.

The security guard allegedly took her to a desolate room in the hospital where he raped her and later threatened her to not disclose it to anybody. The girl, however, told her mother about the incident, who in-turn. intimated the hospital staff, police said.

Officials from the police station concerned reached the hospital but the accused had fled the hospital.

Police had lodged a complaint of rape against the accused and started probe on January 11. Finally, police made a breakthrough and arrested the accused from his friend’s room on the evening of January 14.

The rape accused, a native of Bihar, was produced before Daman court by police on Saturday.

The police sub-inspector of the police station concerned said, “The accused was working under contract with government hospital in Daman since the last couple of years… We have carried out a medical examination of both the girl and the accused. The girl’s condition is stable.”