Scrap dealer arrested for ‘using national flag to wrap plastic waste’

Vapi police Thursday arrested a scrap dealer for allegedly using national flags to wrap plastic wastes. Police said they have seized 30 national flags from the shop of the accused, identified as Liyakat Khan at Morai village.

Police said the incident came to light after Rupesh Naik, who supplies drinking water cans to shops, found that flags were being used to wrap scrap at Liyakat’s shop. Rupesh informed the village sarpanch and other villagers. Police seized 30 national flags which were used to wrap plastic wastes.

Based on the complaint filed by Naik, Khan was booked under section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to the National Honour Act (Insult to Indian National Flag and Constitution of India). “Liyakat Khan said he had purchased the plastic waste scrap wrapped in the national flag from one Santosh in Surat and it was delivered him by a tempo driver. We have sent teams to Surat to arrest Santosh and the tempo driver,” said Vapi police station inspector B J Sarwaiya.