School principal transferred over allegations of molesting student

The principal of a Surat Municipal School was transferred on Thursday over allegations of molesting a student.

Municipal Education Officer (MEO), Surat, Vimal Desai said that a three-member committee has been constituted to probe into the allegations against the principal.

AAP leader and Municipal Education Board member Rakesh Hirpara demanded police action against the principal and shared a purported video of the principal’s act with the mediapersons.

Municipal Education officer Desai told The Indian Express, “We received information about the principal’s misconduct based on which we transferred him to another school… When questioned the principal denied the allegations… We have now come across the video.”

The MEO added that they do know not anything about the student yet and no parent has submitted any complaint regarding this.

“We will decide the future course of action on whether police complaint should be registered against him or not after questioning the principal and the school teachers again. We have also set up a three-member committee to probe into the allegations,” he added.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Meanwhile, addressing mediapersons Thursday evening, Hirpara said, “The complaint along with evidence had already reached MEO Vimal Desai and members of Municipal Education Board. As no satisfactory action was taken by them, the victim’s parent contacted us and handed over the video.”

He added, “The accused principal is a highly influential person and no strict legal action has been taken against him. We have informed MEO Vimal Desai that if no police complaint is registered against the principal till Friday, we will personally meet the Surat Police Commissioner and request him to register an offence.”