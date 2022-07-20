School principal booked for ‘sexually harassing’ student

July 20, 2022 12:05:17 am
Days after being transferred over allegations of sexually harassing a student, the principal of a Surat Municipal School was booked Tuesday. Police said that the accused principal was absconding.
The police action was taken based on the complaint filed by Education Inspector Hasan Shah of Municipal School Board, Surat.
In his complaint, Shah alleged that a purported video of the principal sexually harassing the student had surfaced on social media.
According to police, the incident happened two years ago.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The incident is around couple of years old… We have to identify one more student who is seen in the video. The accused is absconding and we are trying to locate him,” said the inspector of the police station concerned.
The father of the student had through different means contacted Education Officer Municipal Board Vimal Desai, and informed him about the incident following which the principal was transferred to another school.
Member of the school board and AAP leader Rakesh Hirpara had demanded police action against the principal.
Hirpara accompanied by the AAP councillors Monday met the Surat Police Commissioner Monday and handed over an application requesting to register an offence into the incident against the principal.
Hirpara said, “The complainant do not want to come into light and he has contacted us through different persons. The police should arrest him and strictly punish him.”
Police have registered an offence under Section 12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.
