Sarfaesi Proceedings against Surat construction firm: Rajhans Group faces action for defaulting on Rs 79-crore loan

The Surat district administration has initiated proceedings against construction firm Rajhans Group for defaulting on a loan worth Rs 79.42 crore to Bank of Baroda.

Surat collector Ayush Oak has directed the lender to take possession of a commercial property of the Sanjay Movaliya-owned company under the provisions of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002.

Sources said the recovery action has been initiated against a property at the Paal area.

“The builder has not responded to regular reminders. Before taking possession of the property and carrying out the auction to recover the dues, the bank has to take an order from the district collector. We have acted accordingly. Now, the bank authorities will have to give them 15 days to take possession of the property. The bank authorities also have to set a meeting with the firm and put a proposal for recovery of dues. If the builder fails to comply, then the officials can go ahead with the auction,” Oak said.

According to sources, Rajhans Infrabuild—owned by Movaliya and his brothers Manoj and Hitesh—had taken a development and construction loan of Rs 84.95 crore from Bank of Baroda in 2017.

While the firm had repaid around Rs 5 crore, it failed to pay the balance and eventually, the bank accounts of the group were declared non-performing assets. As a result, the bank authorities had slapped notices on the group in 2020 to which the firm failed to respond. Subsequently, the bank requested the collector to take actions based on SARFAESI Act.

Oak Tuesday passed the order under Section 14 of the act that empowers the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate or District Magistrate to assist secured creditors to take possession of the secured asset.