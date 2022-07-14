Sanitary inspector of SMC suspended for not attending to complaints

A senior sanitary inspector of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) was suspended by the municipal commissioner who also initiated a departmental inquiry against him for negligence in responding to public complaints.

According to SMC sources, senior sanitary inspector of Varachha zone, Amit Kurelia, did not respond to nine complaints of garbage lying on the roadside from different areas in Varachha.

SMC Commissioner BN Pani who visited the SMAC centre (Command and Control Centre) on Tuesday found the negligence and initiated action against the inspector later in the evening.

Talking to The Indian Express, Pani said, “My purpose of the visit to the SMAC centre was to see if the complaints that the public have posted have been duly attended to. I found that Kurelia had not resolved complaints and he failed to give satisfactory answers when questioned… “

“We will not tolerate such carelessness and negligency in duties… SMC employees are here to serve the people and if the public complaints are not redressed, it is not acceptable,” Pani added.

Surat city was in the second position in the cleanest cities across the country under Swachh Bharat Survekshan 2022. With heavy rainfall over the past few days, water-logging incidents have been reported from many areas.

The SMAC was launched in 2016 to monitor activities such as property tax system, VBD health survey application, complaint management system, CCTV network to monitor the city operations, water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, intelligent transit management system and monitoring door-to-door garbage collection system through GPS. Officials deployed at the SMAC centre receives the complaints and forward them to the respective zones and departments, to resolve them.

With heavy downpour in the city leading to many low-lying areas getting submerged, Pani visited SMAC to monitor work related to drainage lines.

While going through the details of public complaints, he found that nine complaints related to garbage disposal in Varachha that were forwarded to Kurelia were not responded to.

On Tuesday, Pani ordered his suspension and inquiry.