Rs 1,991 crore for Sabarmati-like uplift to Tapi riverfront in Surat

In a bid to attract more tourists to Surat city, the Tapi riverfront in Surat city will be developed like the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, for which Rs 1,991 crore will be allotted, Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai announced in the state budget 2022-’23 on Thursday.

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has already been formed for the Tapi riverfront development project with Surat Municipal Commissioner BN Pani as the managing director, and Surat district collector and mayor among other directors.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pani said, “We are happy that the state government is also interested in the Tapi riverfront project and has granted Rs 1,991 crore. The project is estimated to cost over Rs 3,904 crore and will be funded by the state government, the central government and the World Bank. We have sent a Detail Project Report (DPR) to the World Bank for evaluation. If convinced, the World Bank will sanction a loan of Rs 1,500 crore. We are carrying out dredging activity and cleaning of the river.”

Apart from the Tapi project, Rs 94 crore was granted for the construction of check dams, barrages and weirs on rivers, including Par, Naar, Tan Ambika and Daman Ganga in South Gujarat.

Surat city will also get two new government colleges.