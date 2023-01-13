scorecardresearch
Robbers hold elderly couple hostage in Surat, decamp with valuables worth over Rs 1 crore

As per details mentioned in the police complaint, three miscreants entered the house in Masjid Falia of Ushker village after breaking in through the iron grille on the back side of the kitchen.

After the robbers decamped with the valuables, Sharma informed Mandvi police about the incident. (FILE)
Robbers hold elderly couple hostage in Surat, decamp with valuables worth over Rs 1 crore
Miscreants entered a home in Mandvi taluka of Surat district Thursday and after keeping an elderly couple hostage for hours, they robbed cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.03 crore, the police said.

As per details mentioned in the police complaint, three miscreants entered the house in Masjid Falia of Ushker village after breaking in through the iron grille on the back side of the kitchen.

The owner of the house, Sunil Kumar Sharma, and his wife Premlata woke up from their sleep and before they could raise an alarm, they were held hostage by the miscreants.

Sharma in his complaint said, “One of the accused carried a sharp weapon and held it near my throat when I tried to retaliate. They also threatened my wife to hand them over the keys of the safe.”

After the robbers decamped with the valuables, Sharma informed Mandvi police about the incident. The police reached the house with a team from the forensics and the dog squad. The police registered offence under IPC Sections IPC 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 364 (a) (Kidnapping for ransom), 450 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed).

Talking to The Indian Express, Inspector H B Patel said, “We have picked up two youths under suspicion and are questioning them. The couple was staying alone in the house. Sunil Sharma is a farmer and is also into the transport business. Sharma incurred minor injuries and told us that the robbers were speaking in Hindi while talking to them.”

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 16:29 IST
