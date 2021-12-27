Rivers are valuable assets, it is our duty to protect them, says Patel

The Gujarat government on Sunday launched “Nadi Utsav” or the river festival, to honour rivers for their contribution to the development of the state as well as to raise awareness about preserving them.

Kick-starting the five-day event with a prayer on the banks of Tapi river in Surat on Sunday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “Rivers are our valuable assets… they are the only source of pure and clean water. It is our duty to protect and save rivers, which is a lifeline of our future generations.”

State BJP president CR Paatil and Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh were also present at the event, organised as a part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

“It is the duty of the government to preserve rivers and develop public facilities on their banks. The state government has developed Ekta Cruise and river rafting facilities on the banks of Narmada river at Kevadia. Similarly, Sabarmati riverfront has also been developed for the people,” Patel said.

Adding about state government’s commitment to the development of the Tapi riverfront project, Patel said, “The industries also should play their role in preserving and protecting the river by not discharging non-treated effluent into it.” He also appealed to the citizens to preserve the rivers.

CM Bhupendra Patel also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects by the Surat Municipal Corporation on the second day of good governance week, organised as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.