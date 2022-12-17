Resolution passed in Surat Municipal Corporation to tag all cattle before March 2023

In a bid to check stray cattle menace, the standing committee of the Surat Municipal Corporation on Friday passed a resolution to tag all the cattle in the city and appealed to the owners to get their animals tagged before March 2023, or face an offence.

As per the resolution passed by the standing committee, action will be taken against the cattle owners whose cattle are found on the roads, creating traffic jams and putting lives at risk. The officials recommended tagging of cattle using chips so that the owners can be identified if the animals are found in public spaces.

SMC standing committee chairman Paresh Patel told The Indian Express, “The proposal was put forward by the administrative wing of the SMC and we passed it. Till March 2023, free-tagging will be done by SMC and the cattle owners should cooperate with civic officials to get all the cattle heads tagged. After that if any cattle found on the road, an offence will be registered.”

According to SMC sources, there are over 54,000 cattle in Surat, of which 14,000 have been tagged so far.

“At present, the SMC has one cattle pound at Bhestan, and keeping in mind the large number of cattle in the city, we have identified three other locations in the city where cattle pounds will be developed,” added Patel.

From April 1 to September 11, around 3,242 stray cattle were impounded and penalty of Rs 28.43 lakh was collected from owners of 1,632 of them. In 2021, Rs 15.63 lakh was collected as penalty.

Apart from this, from August 24 to 31 this year, the SMC identified and demolished 222 cattle sheds constructed illegally on government and municipal corporation land in eight zones of Surat city. It had also impounded 1,293 cattle heads, which were sent to Bhestan cattle pound centre.