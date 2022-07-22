scorecardresearch
Reduce fuel surcharge for powerloom industries: Weavers’ body



By: Express News Service | Surat |
July 22, 2022 11:20:11 pm
Federation of Powerloom Weavers' Welfare Association (FOGWA) submitted a representation to the state Minister for Agriculture, Energy and Petrochemical Mukesh Patel.

The Federation of Gujarat Weavers Association (FOGWA) Friday submitted a representation to the state Minister for Agriculture, Energy and Petrochemical Mukesh Patel requesting to reduce the fuel surcharge levied from the powerloom factory owners from Rs 2.50 to Rs 2.00 per unit.

In the memorandum, FOGWA president had mentioned that presently the industry is passing through a “recession period”. The major burden on the unit owners is of exorbitant power bills.

Jirawala said, “The power consumption in the textile powerloom factories is very high as a result of which the production costs goes high. There are over 7.50 lakh powerloom machines in Surat city and they get electricity from Torrent Power company limited. Six months ago, the fuel surcharges in the power bills issued to the industry was Rs. 1.60. Slowly the DGVCL started increasing the amount…”

He added, “If our demands are not met, we will carry out protest in a peaceful way. We cannot keep our factory closed as we are feared that once we keep our factory closed, the labourers will return to their native places in UP, Bihar, and Odisha.”

