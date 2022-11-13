Rebels snub Harsh Sanghavi, BJP’s olive branch

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, tasked with the responsibility of holding out an olive branch to three veteran leaders who decided to go alone in the Assembly election after being denied a BJP ticket, faced a setback as they did not meet him Saturday, The Indian Express has learnt. However, after failing to contact and convince the leaders, Sanghavi seems to have changed tack and urged loyal workers “to find those who are weakening the party and sort them out between November 15 and December 8″.

“Between November 15 and December 8, go out in your constituencies and find every person trying to break the party and settle matters with them. We are a party of strong workers, nobody can walk over us like this, we will remain united and ensure that the party does not weaken. We have it in us to tackle any such problems,” the minister said addressing party workers in Karjan.

Sanghavi arrived in Vadodara as part of the BJP’s attempt to damage control and mollify Dinesh Patel from Padra, Madhu Shrivastav from Waghodia and Satish Patel from Karjan.

Shrivastav, who has held the Waghodia constituency since 1995, claimed that he was not in Vadodara and hence, could not meet Sanghavi. Dinesh Patel did not receive the phone calls, while Satish Patel’s phone was switched off.

The three leaders were unavailable for comment.

Shrivastav has been miffed that the BJP has dropped and fielded the district unit president Ashwin Patel from his seat. Dinesh has been replaced by Padra Municipality President Vijaysinh Zala. Dinesh, who had first won the election from Padra in 2007 as an independent, later joined the BJP. In 2012, he contested as a BJP candidate and retained his seat. However, in 2017, he lost in 2017 by 20,000 votes to Congress candidate Jaspalsinh Thakor. Dinesh is also the chairman of Baroda Dairy.

In Karjan, the BJP fielded sitting MLA Akshay Patel who had won his first election in 2017 as a Congress candidate by defeating BJP’s Satish Patel. However, Akshay joined the BJP in 2020 and retained his seat in the 2021 bypolls. Akshay and Satish are known to be arch rivals with numerous incidents of public spats in the past over the issue of sugar mills in Karjan.

Sanghavi also visited the Nandod seat in Narmada district from where rebel leader Harshad Vasava filed his nomination as an independent candidate Friday. Harshad, who was the state tribal cell president of the BJP, was aspiring for a party ticket and resigned from all posts before filing as an independent candidate after the BJP picked Darshana Deshmukh for the seat. He could not meet Vasava as well.

At the same time, Congress MLA PD Vasava’s son-in-law Ravi Vasava, who has been denied a ticket by the grand old party, joined the BJP in Sanghavi’s presence in Nandod.

Addressing mediapersons, Sanghavi said he visited Karjan, Padra, Waghodia and Nandod constituencies “to motivate party workers”.

“In our meeting with party workers, we have seen great enthusiasm and they are happy with the candidates. The party workers have also assured that they will work hard and make the candidates win the election. Those BJP leaders who tried for the tickets and are unhappy are part of our family and they will be convinced in the coming days,” Sanghavi told The Indian Express.