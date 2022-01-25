Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winner from surat: Yoga champ with Down syndrome is all smiles

Thirteen-year-old Anvi Zanzarukia was born with Down syndrome and multiple disabilities. Seventy-five per cent of her large intestine does not function; as a result, she faces gastric issues. She also had two holes in her heart that were operated upon in an eight-hour surgery when she was only three years old.

However, all these did not prove to be obstacles to her from climbing the ladders of success. The Surat resident, who has proven her Yoga skills at several national and state-level competitions and has two national medals in her kitty, was among the 29 children who were conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Monday for their exceptional achievements in innovation, social science, education, sports, arts and culture, and for demonstrating bravery.

In a virtual event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the award to Anvi in the sports category in the presence of Surat city mayor Hemali Boghawala and other government officials. Anvi, who was accompanied by her parents, also received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

“It is her dream to do Yoga on a platform with PM Modi,” said her proud father Vijay Zanzarukia, principal at a Surat Municipal Corporation-run school in the city. Anvi will also be felicitated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Republic Day celebrations to be held at Somnath on Wednesday.

The eldest child of Vijay Zanzarukia and Avani Zanzarukia – a teacher at a Surat Municipal Corporation-run school, Anvi is also the granddaughter of former Surat District Education officer KR Zanzarkuiya.

The family hails from Bhavnagar but has been settled down in Surat since 2015. Anvi is a class 6 student at Sansakarkunj Gnanpeeth School in Narthan village of Surat. Her younger brother, Sparsh (10), is a Class 4 student at the same school.

“We all were shocked (to hear about her disability) and researched about it. We learned that parents should find out what things or activities their child is interested in and work on it. As she grew up, we found that she enjoyed folding her body parts and her body is flexible. We got her admitted to Yoga classes in the school and started training under instructor Namrata Verma. She liked doing yoga. It also helps with her gastric issues. Her mother Avani helps her in Yoga exercises at home,” said Vijay.

Anvi practised Yoga extensively and had won two gold medals and bronze medals beating normal competitors at the National Yoga Championship held in Chhattisgarh in 2019 in the category of Artistic yoga and individual yoga. The event had a total of 650 participants. She also participated in various state-level yoga competitions and has won 51 awards.

Anvi’s mother Avani Zanzarukia said: “She has problems while speaking and cannot speak properly. The normal students who do yoga learn it in a couple of minutes. But with her, we have to do a lot of hard work making her ready to do yoga as we have to develop the mood in her. She practises yoga for three hours a day. In the beginning, it was hard for us but later she got habituated. I also learn doing yoga along with Anvi.”

In December last year, Anvi had won the “Best Creative Child with disabilities award 2020” by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.