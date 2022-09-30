Rajasthan man held with mephedrone worth Rs 1.67 cr from Surat

Saroli police Thursday arrested a drug peddler in Gujarat’s Surat and seized banned mephedrone drug worth Rs 1.67 crore from his possession.

The arrested has been identified as Afzal Saiyed, 31, a resident of Pratapnagar in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The investigation has been handed over to the Crime Branch, said Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar.

According to Gujarat police, the officials intercepted Afzal, based on a tip-off, near the Neol checkpost area in Saroli on the outskirts of Surat city on Thursday evening. They frisked his leather bag and recovered mephedrone drug worth Rs 1.67 crore.

The forensic team that reached the spot confirmed that the seized contraband was mephedrone, police said.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he had bought the drug from one Bablu, a resident of Nalasopara in Mumbai, and was supposed to deliver it to a person in Surat.

Afzal added that Bablu had told him to reach Surat railway station. Afzal called him to get further instructions about the person to whom the contraband was to be delivered.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “Afzal is a car driver by profession and he came in contact with Bablu of Mumbai who had given him drugs to deliver it to a party in Surat. We are searching for Bablu. Afzal came to Surat from Mumbai in a private luxury bus and got down at Neol checkpost. We are digging out more information from Afzal to get to know about the entire network. The investigation has been handed over to the Crime Branch.”

Advertisement

The Saroli police station was inaugurated by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi only a few days ago and this is the first complaint to be registered at the station.