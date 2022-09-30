scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Rajasthan man held with mephedrone worth Rs 1.67 cr from Surat

The man, a car driver, disclosed that he had bought the drug from a person in Mumbai, and was supposed to deliver it to someone in Surat. The investigation has been handed over to the Crime Branch.

Saroli police arrested a drug peddler in Gujarat’s Surat and seized banned mephedrone drug worth Rs 1.67 crore

Saroli police Thursday arrested a drug peddler in Gujarat’s Surat and seized banned mephedrone drug worth Rs 1.67 crore from his possession.

The arrested has been identified as Afzal Saiyed, 31, a resident of Pratapnagar in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The investigation has been handed over to the Crime Branch, said Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar.

According to Gujarat police, the officials intercepted Afzal, based on a tip-off, near the Neol checkpost area in Saroli on the outskirts of Surat city on Thursday evening. They frisked his leather bag and recovered mephedrone drug worth Rs 1.67 crore.

The forensic team that reached the spot confirmed that the seized contraband was mephedrone, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...Premium
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates

During interrogation, he disclosed that he had bought the drug from one Bablu, a resident of Nalasopara in Mumbai, and was supposed to deliver it to a person in Surat.

Afzal added that Bablu had told him to reach Surat railway station. Afzal called him to get further instructions about the person to whom the contraband was to be delivered.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “Afzal is a car driver by profession and he came in contact with Bablu of Mumbai who had given him drugs to deliver it to a party in Surat. We are searching for Bablu. Afzal came to Surat from Mumbai in a private luxury bus and got down at Neol checkpost. We are digging out more information from Afzal to get to know about the entire network. The investigation has been handed over to the Crime Branch.”

Advertisement

The Saroli police station was inaugurated by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi only a few days ago and this is the first complaint to be registered at the station.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 07:28:46 pm
Next Story

Adhoc government teachers in Nagaland launch indefinite hunger strike over service regularisation demand

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement