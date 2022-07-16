Rain subsides in parts of state: Water level in Ukai Dam rises by 16 ft in 15 days

The water level in Ukai Dam in Tapi district has gone up by 16 feet during the last 15 days due to the heavy inflow from the upper catchment areas in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

On Saturday, the water level in the dam was recorded at 331.16 feet, with the inflow recorded at 1 lakh cusecs and outflow at 120,00 cusecs. Tapi, Navsari, Valsad and Dang have been receiving over 45 per cent of the season’s average rainfall this week.

Superintendent Engineer of Ukai Dam, H R Mahakaal, said, “From July 1 to July 16, Ukai Dam received over 2000 million cubic meter of rainwater. On July 1, the water level in Ukai dam was 315.54 feet with the inflow of 1000 cusecs while by July 16, the water level rose to 331.16 feet with the inflow of over 1 lakh cusecs. The dam receives water from upper catchment areas in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and lower catchment areas in Tapi district… We have started operating hydro machines to generate power with a discharge of over 10,000 cusecs. Currently, there is nothing to worry.” However, the rainfall has subsided in several parts.

Sources in the flood control department said all the five talukas in Navsari — one of the worst-affected district by rain — received below 14 mm rainfall while four talukas in Dangs received below 10 mm rainfall.

At 6.00 pm Saturday, the water level of Ambika river was 15.08 metres (danger level is 28 metres), Purna river was 12.25 metres (danger level is 23 metres) and Kaveri river was 10 metres (danger level is 19 metres). The water level in Keliya dam Saturday evening was 167.70 metres and Juj Dam was 113.60 metres.

Navsari collector Amit Prakash Yadav said, “The district experienced very less rainfall Saturday. This has helped us to carry out relief work and cleaning activities. We have received information that 40 cattle died in the pajrapoles ( stray cattle homes) at Khadsupa village. We have also formed different teams to assess rain-related loss.”