IT raids two firms of Pushpraj Jain in Surat

The Income Tax department conducted searches on the premises of two firms run by the family of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC and Kanpur perfume merchant Pushpraj Jain at Sachin Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Surat.

The searches began Friday and continued Saturday at Sawai Fragrances Company, which lists the UP legislator as one of the founders on its website, and Fragomatrix Global Pvt Ltd, run by his family.

Teams from Uttar Pradesh, Ahmedabad and Surat offices of the IT department conducted the searches.

Sources in the I-T department told this newspaper that Sawai Fragrances and Fragomatrix Global are owned by Pushparaj Jain and his three brothers.

According to sources, these firms are into manufacturing non-alcoholic perfumes that are exported to Switzerland, France, the UAE, Turkey, and Germany from the SEZ, conducive for export-oriented units. These factories have been operating out of Sachin SEZ for the past eight years.

The firms employ around 350 people and operate out of an area spread around 2,000 square metres.

The officials seized several documents related to imports and exports from both firms. “Several incriminating documents have also been seized that are yet to be verified,” sources said.