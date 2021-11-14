Protest outside Sumul Dairy plant in Surat after murder of a tempo driver

Hundreds of tempo drivers working with the Sumul Dairy carried out protest in front of the dairy plant, in Surat, on Saturday, over murder of one of the drivers by another driver on Friday evening.

The issue was settled after Dairy authorities assured the workers of giving a compensation amount of Rs. 12 lakh to the victim’s family members, on humanitarian ground.

According to Mahidharpura police, the incident took place on Friday evening when Sunil Gupta (30), a tempo driver and a resident of Milindnagar slums, opposite to Sumul Dairy, reached the parking area of the Sumul Dairy campus, after delivering the milk bags to the agents in the city.

A heated argument took place beween Sunil and another milk tempo driver Ravi Shukla over parking their vehicles.

Ravi Shukla, who had started working since last one month under contract as a tempo driver, allegedly stabbed Sunil and left the spot, police said.

The tempo drivers intimated security staff and authorities of the Sumul Dairy about the incident and took Sunil Gupta to Kiran hospital, where he was declared dead on Friday night.

Sunil’s elder brother Suresh Gupta lodged a complaint against Ravi Shukla at Mahidharpura police station late on Friday night. Ravi was arrested on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, over 100 tempo drivers working with Sumul Dairy, under contract, and their family members, along with relatives of Sunil, entered into the Sumul Dairy campus and staged a dharna demanding compensation from the dairy authorities and strict punishment for the accused.



The dairy authorities intimated Mahidharpura police who reached to the spot and brought the situation undercontrol

Mahidharpura police inspector M V Kikani said, “We have registered offence into the murder of Sunil Gupta and have arrested the accused this afternoon.”

Sumul Dairy chairman Mansinh Patel said, “We have decided to give Rs 12 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased tempo driver on humanitarian grounds. The deceased was working under contract for the last two years while the accused had been working since the last one month.”