Probe into gas leak that killed 6: Former CJ of Delhi HC visits Surat, meets panel members

Former Chief justice of Delhi High Court BC Patel was in Surat on Tuesday in relation with the investigation into the January 6 gas leak incident in which six textile labourers died and 22 others fell sick.

Patel met officials of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), Surat police and Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) along with district collector and members of IIT-Gandhinagar. Patel is heading a nine-member committee constituted as per an order by National Green Tribunal (NGT) West Zone to look into the gas leak incident.

Sources said that textile factory owners of Sachin GIDC who came to the venue were not allowed in the meeting.

Officials put forth the details of the investigation before the former Chief Justice about the steps taken after the incident and measures to be followed to prevent such incidents.

According to sources, police mentioned that they registered an offence and till date 13 accused were arrested and five are absconding.

On January 6, six labourers who were on their night shift at Vishwa Prema textile mill at Sachin GIDC inhaled toxic fumes that were generated after hazardous chemicals were dumped in the Sachin creek.

Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar prepared a task force comprising individuals from industries in Sachin GIDC, GPCB officials, and the Surat police.

Over 54 CCTV cameras will be installed to keep a tab on notorious elements involved in criminal activities and discharging hazardous waste in Sachin creek and other places, Tomar said.

Surat district collector Ayush Oak said the compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh from the state government and Rs 2 lakh from the Vishwa Prema Mill owners had been given to the family of each of the six deceased labourers.

Following the incident, a petition was filed by an NGO, Brackish Water Research Centre of Surat, run by MSH Sheikh with NGT West Zone.

During the hearing of this petition on January 16, the CPCB submitted a report of the hazardous chemical discharged from a chemical tanker into Sachin Creek that had spread till the mouth of Mindhola river.

Following this,the NGT on January 18 passed an order for the formation of a nine-member committee led by Patel.

A copy of order with The Indian Express states that the “committee may ascertain the sequence of events; causes of failure and persons and authorities responsible for the extent of damage to life, human and non-human; and environment – including, water, soil, air; steps to be taken for compensation of victims and restitution of the environment, and the cost involved….”

The order also said that in view of repeated failures, “a monitoring mechanism in a time-bound manner may be ensured by the transporters and generators of hazardous waste, including, issue of installing GPS on vehicles transporting hazardous waste”.

SPCB and CPCB have been appointed the nodal agencies for coordination and compliance. The order also mentions that an action taken report may be filed by the CPCB, GPCB, District Magistrate and the Chief Secretary, Gujarat, within four months with the Registrar General of NGT.

Talking to The Indian Express, the petitioner, Shaikh said, “Former retired Chief Justice of Delhi BC Patel will take note of the steps taken by the committee members and also steps to be taken for preventing such incidents…”