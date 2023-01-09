Probe death of 9-year-old boy in DNH, seeks BJP ST Morcha

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha on Monday handed over a memorandum to the district superintendent of police of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) demanding strict punishment to those behind the death of a 9-year-old boy who went missing from Silvassa.

According to police, the boy Chaita Ganeshbhai Kohla, a resident of Sayali village near Silvassa, the headquarter of DNH, went missing from outside his house on December 29. His father Ganesh Kohla reported the matter to Silvassa police station the same day. Police carried a search in vain.

On January 3, the mutilated body of the boy, without head and right leg, was found in a canal at Karvad village in Vapi taluka of Valsad district. The missing parts were found at a burial site in Sayali village on January 5, after which villagers and family members of the boy alleged that he was a victim of witchcraft.

On Monday, BJP ST Morcha of DNH handed a memorandum to District Superintendent of Police RP Meena, demanding arrest of the accused and strict punishment to them. In the memorandum, they alleged that the boy from the Warli tribal community was killed for witchcraft activities.

President of BJP ST Cell of DNH and Daman Diu, Ramesh Kadu, said, “We have come across stories of witchcraft activities. We demand that the accused be brought to book and strictly punished… It has been days but there was no breakthrough in the case.”

DNH (Dadra and Nagar Haveli) Superintendent of Police RP Meena said police are investigatin the case.