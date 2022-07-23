scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Probe after businessman shot in Surat

The incident happened at 6 am Friday when owner of a power loom factory Hiren Moradiya, resident of Sunshine city row house, left his house for morning walk.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
July 23, 2022 12:09:10 am
The bike riders escaped from the spot after Moradiya fell down on the ground.

A 32-year-old textile businessman was shot at by an unidentified person riding a bike at Sarathana area in Surat Friday. The condition of the businessman is stable. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

The incident happened at 6 am Friday when owner of a power loom factory Hiren Moradiya, resident of Sunshine city row house, left his house for morning walk.

According to police, when Moradiya reached Meet farm road, two youths travelling on a bike reached there and the pillion rider fired a bullet on him which hit his left-hand shoulder.

The bike riders escaped from the spot after Moradiya fell down on the ground. The passers-by who witnessed the incident immediately called the ambulance and shifted him to the nearby private hospital. “We suspect that a country-made pistol was used by the assailants… The reason behind the incident is not known yet, but we are probing all the possibilities. The complainant has not mentioned any suspects in his statement,” Assistant Commissioner of Police C K Patel said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement