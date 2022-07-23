Probe after businessman shot in Surat

A 32-year-old textile businessman was shot at by an unidentified person riding a bike at Sarathana area in Surat Friday. The condition of the businessman is stable. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

The incident happened at 6 am Friday when owner of a power loom factory Hiren Moradiya, resident of Sunshine city row house, left his house for morning walk.

According to police, when Moradiya reached Meet farm road, two youths travelling on a bike reached there and the pillion rider fired a bullet on him which hit his left-hand shoulder.

The bike riders escaped from the spot after Moradiya fell down on the ground. The passers-by who witnessed the incident immediately called the ambulance and shifted him to the nearby private hospital. “We suspect that a country-made pistol was used by the assailants… The reason behind the incident is not known yet, but we are probing all the possibilities. The complainant has not mentioned any suspects in his statement,” Assistant Commissioner of Police C K Patel said.