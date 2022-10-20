Principal told students to attend PM event, says Gohil, shares image

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Thursday uploaded an image of a note written by the principal of a government college in Tapi district to students, asking them to attend the event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Songadh on October 20.

The purported letter in Gujarati, dated October 17, signed by principal KR Bhatt of Maa Devmogra Government Arts College in Uchhal, Tapi, asks students to be present at the PM’s meeting “as instructed by Tapi district collector and DDO (district development officers”.

“Students should register their names with the professors… have lunch at home and reach college at 2 pm. Buses will be arranged to take you to the venue and drop you back at the college,” the letter says.

Posting a photo of letter on Twitter, Gohil wrote in Hindi, “…using public money and forcing students to listen to political speech… Is it okay?” The photo he shared has been widely circulated on social media.

Congress MLA from Mandvi seat in Surat district and Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU), which the college is affiliated to, said, “The University authorities had instructed colleges to intimate students to remain present for the PM’s event. The principal has to act on the instructions.”

The college principal did not respond to text messages or calls.