scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Principal told students to attend PM event, says Gohil, shares image

The purported letter in Gujarati, dated October 17, signed by principal KR Bhatt of Maa Devmogra Government Arts College in Uchhal, Tapi, asks students to be present at the PM’s meeting “as instructed by Tapi district collector and DDO (district development officers”.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Thursday uploaded an image of a note written by the principal of a government college in Tapi district to students, asking them to attend the event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Songadh on October 20.

The purported letter in Gujarati, dated October 17, signed by principal KR Bhatt of Maa Devmogra Government Arts College in Uchhal, Tapi, asks students to be present at the PM’s meeting “as instructed by Tapi district collector and DDO (district development officers”.

“Students should register their names with the professors… have lunch at home and reach college at 2 pm. Buses will be arranged to take you to the venue and drop you back at the college,” the letter says.

Posting a photo of letter on Twitter, Gohil wrote in Hindi, “…using public money and forcing students to listen to political speech… Is it okay?” The photo he shared has been widely circulated on social media.
Congress MLA from Mandvi seat in Surat district and Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU), which the college is affiliated to, said, “The University authorities had instructed colleges to intimate students to remain present for the PM’s event. The principal has to act on the instructions.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures popPremium
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures pop

The college principal did not respond to text messages or calls.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 11:40:19 pm
Next Story

Out for walk, woman run over by bus in Ahmedabad

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement