Pregnant woman, minor daughter booked for ‘kidnap’ of two-year-old

The Surat Crime Branch Thursday caught an eight-month-old pregnant woman and her 14-year-old daughter for their alleged involvement in kidnapping a two-year-old boy. The case, the police suspect, is part of an interstate trafficking of minors from Surat to Maharashtra.

The incident came to light when Aliya Zafar Shaikh, a resident of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Quarters in Bhestan, lodged a complaint alleging kidnap of her two-year-old son on January 23.

According to Aliya’s complaint, a burkha-clad woman kidnapped her son from her house when she had stepped out of her house on January 23. Acting on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and the Crime Branch officials reached the Bhavnanagar area in Limbayat, and held Rubina Sohel Siddiqui (38) and her 14-year-old daughter.

During interrogation, Rubina confessed to kidnapping Aliya’s son from the quarters with the help of her brother Sajid Shaikh and her daughter. The police are on the lookout for Shaikh. The police also rescued the abducted toddler from Rubina’s friend Bilkis Shaikh’s house.

“We are putting all our efforts to arrest Sajid Sheikh,” said R R Sarvaiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Surat Crime Branch. The abducted child was handed over to his mother Thursday morning.

Rubina, in her statements to the police, has further confessed that she knew Aliya’s husband, currently in Surat Central Jail in a theft case. After the kidnap, Sajid took him to Malegaon in Maharashtra. However, once police picked up a pregnant Rubina and her daughter, Sajid returned to Surat with the child and kept him at Bilkis’s house in Bhavnagar.

Rubina further disclosed she kidnapped the minor for her elder sister Nargis who stays nearby and is “childless”. However, the police have contradicted her statements. “We have verified the statements of Rubina and found that her sister Nargis already has four children. However, a few months ago she was divorced by her husband with her children. Nargis was staying with another youth of the same area in Bhavnagar,” said R R Sarvaiya, Assistant Commissioner of police, Surat Crime Branch.