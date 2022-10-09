Pre-bookings on Diwali special buses from Surat: GSRTC rakes in Rs 1.25 crore

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has generated Rs 1.25 crore from pre-booked tickets for special buses from Surat to Saurashtra, North Gujarat and Central Gujarat during Diwali between October 21 and October 23.

A total of 800 special buses have been booked and the figures are expected to go higher in the coming days. The GSRTC had announced special buses to Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Gir-Somnath, Banaskantha, Mehsana, Dahod and Ahmedabad. The highest number of bookings of around 250 buses are to Bhavnagar.

“We have made arrangements for 1,550 special buses on different routes from Surat during Diwali. We generated Rs 2 crore last year by Diwali-end. We are hopeful that we will cross last year’s figures,” said Sanjay Joshi, Divisional Controller of Surat GSRTC.