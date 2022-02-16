Posters seeking resignation of Sanghavi brought down

Several posters demanding the resignation of State Home Hinister Harsh Sanghavi that came up in Surat on Monday in areas dominated by the Patidar community were brought down on Tuesday.

The posters, found in areas, including Kamrej, Punagam, Yogi chowk, Sarthana, Mini Bazaar and Mangadh chowk, were allegedly put up after a rise in murder cases in the city.

Assistant commissioner of police A division C K Patel said, “We don’t know who is involved in this incident, and nobody has filed any complaint.”